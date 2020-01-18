OAK HARBOR, Wash. — An Oak Harbor man's sweet gesture to his wife every winter is a testament to what love is all about.

Cassie and Jim are about to celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary. Cassie says Jim has always had a soft spot for making her happy.

"She thinks I'm doing something out of the ordinary and I'm thinking 'isn't that what I'm supposed to be doing?' Love, death till you part," said Jim.

Cassie suffers from Agammaglobulinemia, which is a lack of gamma globulin in the blood plasma that causes an immune deficiency.

"I have no immune system, at all, and I don't process vitamin B 12," said Cassie. She also has neuromuscular issues. Both of the conditions are considered progressive and do not have a cure.

"This is the rest of my life," Cassie said.

So, Jim started making snowmen for Cassie every year when it would snow to help keep her spirits up.

"She was like 'I really miss making a snowman,' so if she couldn't go out she could at least look at it and see it," Jim said.

Over the years, the creations have ranged from traditional snowmen, to even a penguin family when there wasn't quite enough snow.

"He understands what that means to me," said Cassie. "It's letting me know he's going to be here, he's going to stick with me through the long haul because it's really hard."

"There's a lot of meaning behind it not only for her but for me, and that's why I do it," said Jim.

It's a simple gesture that goes a long way on the road of love.

"I have one thing," said Cassie looking at Jim, "I love you."

"I love you, too," said Jim.