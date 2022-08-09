NTSB locates wreckage of floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound

The plane is under approximately 190 feet of water. The NTSB is planning to use a remotely operated vehicle to help recover the wreckage.

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on the NOAA's boat helping in the search for the floatplane wreckage originally aired on Sept. 8, 2022.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has located the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island in early September.

The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to the Renton Municipal Airport on Sunday, Sept. 4 when reports indicate it took a nosedive and crashed into Mutiny Bay. All nine passengers on board and the pilot were killed.

The plane is under approximately 190 feet of water, according to an update from the NTSB. Due to the depth and the speed of the current, which is three to five knots, the agency decided the best way to recover the wreckage is by using a remotely operated vehicle.

The wreckage was located with the help of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the University of Washington's Applied Physics laboratory using side scan sonar, multibeam sonar and 3D instruments to locate the wreckage.

Once the wreckage is recovered, the NTSB can begin investigating a cause for the plane crash.

A spokesperson for the NTSB said an investigation into the crash could take anywhere from 18 to 24 months. The actual duration is uncertain depending on how attempts to recover the aircraft go.

Some items from the airplane have been recovered, according to the NTSB, including foam fragments from the plane's floats, a seat cushion, a seatbelt, dispatch paperwork, flooring structure remnants and some personal items from the victims.

The airplane is a de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that was built in 1967.

Records from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) show the plane received an airworthiness certificate in May 2014, likely meaning that the plane's owner, Northwest Seaplanes, installed a new turboprop engine.

A Facebook post from Northwest Seaplanes states that Otter received an annual maintenance check-up.

Seaplane companies are heavily regulated by the FAA, according to former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith. It's a regulatory tier just below commercial airlines.