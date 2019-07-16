A man taken into custody for the 2009 disappearance of Nancy Moyer has not been charged with her murder.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office continues to search for evidence against the man who admitted to Moyer's murder, then recanted his confession to police.

The Prosecuting Attorney's Office "has elected to delay filing any charges related to the homicide investigation until the investigation is complete and all evidence can be fully considered."

The man will be kept in custody for at least another day on weapons charges. He has not been cleared as a suspect in her disappearance.

Nancy Moyer, a 36-year-old mother of two, disappeared from her Tenino home in March 2009 and was presumed murdered. She was separated from her husband Bill Moyer at the time of her disappearance. He was ruled out as a suspect.

On Monday, Bill Moyer shared the following statement: "We are disappointed that charges will not be able to be filed, but at the same time, I understand if we are not there yet in the process. I think we need to give law enforcement the opportunity to complete the process. The last thing the family wants to see is them do anything prematurely that might jeopardize the case. We are very pleased with what we have seen out of law enforcement at this point."

RELATED: Missing Tenino woman's family hoping for closure after suspect's arrest