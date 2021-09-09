Feeling nostalgic? Surviving 'Never Never Land' items up for auction this month

The auction is virtual and runs from Sept. 8-22.

TACOMA, Wash. - More than 10 years after arson destroyed most of the collection, the surviving pieces from the famed Never Never Land statue collection are up for auction virtually.

According to Metro Parks Tacoma, the items are going up for auction after it was unsuccessful in finding a public space to house the handful of items that remain.

The original Never Never Land attraction was created by Canadian Alfred “Al” Petersen in 1964 at Point Defiance in Tacoma after initially opening the Wooded Wonderland at Beaver Lake Park in Victoria, B.C.

The Tacoma attraction initially saw great success with 90,000 visitors in the first year, according to Metro Parks.

However, after about 20 years, fanfare died down and the 29-scene collection was sold to Metro Parks. An attempt to continue operation was unsuccessful as visitation diminished, vandalism increased and the statues made of stucco decayed.

Metro Parks said the decision was difficult, but it closed the attraction about 20 years ago. In 2010, the final two structures were removed after an infestation of black mold posed a risk to the health of the public and staff.

Metro Parks spokesperson Nancy Johnson said that the department understands the nostalgia people feel for the bygone attraction, adding, “We also recognize that it’s difficult for some who were a part of that era to understand how societal changes over the past half-century impact the ability to sustain something like Never Never Land today.”

Proceeds from the auction will be designated to support Metro Parks' public art and historic assets.