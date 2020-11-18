Northwest Harvest partners with Beef Commission to feed thousands of families

It’s estimated that 2.2 million Washingtonians are currently facing food insecurity, which is more than double what was reported at the start of the pandemic.

KENT, Wash. — Over the past decade, the Washington beef community has donated $1 million and more than 2.5 million servings of beef to Washingtonians in need.

The holidays can be an even tougher time for families looking to make ends meet and this year, Northwest Harvest is making things easier with some help from the Washington Beef Commission.

“Beef Counts” is a unique program that was established in 2010 through partnerships with beef farmers and ranchers, hunger relief agencies and Agri Beef.

This partnership gives Northwest Harvest the ability to offer nutrient-dense beef to the many families who rely upon them for hunger relief. The beef will be distributed by Northwest Harvest as they prepare to give out 1,000 roast beef dinners to shoppers at their SODO Market on Dec. 18.

