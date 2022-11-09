Northwest Harvest partners with farmers across the state to feed those in need

Much of the fresh fruits and vegetables Northwest Harvest supplies are grown by farmers across the state, harvested, and delivered to Seattle.

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The SODO Community Market is one of the more visible symbols of the work Northwest Harvest does to reduce food insecurity across Washington state.

Much of the fresh fruits and vegetables they supply are grown by farmers across the state, harvested, and delivered to Seattle.

"We have incredible partnerships with growers throughout Washington in particularly Yakima Valley, which is really the bread basket of our state," said Northwest Harvest's Laura Perez Hamilton.

She explained their partnership with Yakima Nation Farms, previously Inaba Farms, goes back for years.

"They have been doing just an incredible job working with us to provide fresh fruits and vegetables for communities across the state," said Perez Hamilton.

Yakima Nation Farms has a processing facility and more than 1,500 acres that support 20 different types of vegetables, according to board member Phil Rigdon.

The tribe purchased the property from the Inaba family, who had owned and operated it for decades.

"We were ready to retire and the tribe was looking for a farm to purchase," said Wayne Inaba.

He said Northwest Harvest has been a good partner over the years.

Perez Hamilton explained part of Northwest Harvest's goals are to support small and midsized growers across Washington state.

"In particular supporting Black, Indigenous and people of color farmers who often times don't have the resources needed to be able to compete against larger farms," she said.

