Northwest Carpenters union reaches tentative agreement with contractors

SEATTLE — The Northwest Carpenters Union (NWCU), which represents more than 28,000 construction workers and craftspeople across the region, has reached a tentative agreement with the Associated General Contractors (AGC), a nation group representing contractors.

The NWCU announced the agreement late Tuesday and said more information will be provided at a press conference Wednesday morning.

The tentative agreement comes after three weeks of strikes and pickets by union members at dozens of sites around western Washington. As part of the agreement, NWCU members will go back to work Wednesday until the contract is put to a vote and ratified, according to the union.

The union voted to go on strike in mid-September after members voted 56% to 44% to reject the fourth offer from AGC to increase wages and benefits.

The offer would have given workers a more than 20% wage and benefits increase over four years, given a $1.50 per hour parking reimbursement, increased employer contributions to health care and pensions and provided stronger harassment and discrimination protections, among other things.