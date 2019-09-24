BOTHELL, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video is from a 2017 story on understanding cybersecurity attacks.

The Northshore School District’s servers were hit with a “significant” cyber attack on Friday that rendered many of their systems non-operational.

At this time, there is no evidence that any student or staff personal data was compromised.

Out of an abundance of caution, the district shut down other systems to prevent an additional impact.

Paying for meals and taking attendance online were impacted. Teachers and staff had to resort to using paper-based systems.

Some phones and all voice mail services were down.

Students and parents also cannot access ParentVue and StudentVue data portals.

The school district said they are working with law enforcement and industry experts to continue investigating and to remedy the situation as quickly as possible. The district anticipates that the outages will likely last for several days.

Families and staff were notified on Saturday and updated on Sunday with steps they can take to communicate directly with their schools.