1 person shot at Ingraham High School in North Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle police responded to a shooting at Ingraham High School on Tuesday morning.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after 11 a.m., SPD Chief Diaz confirmed to reporters. SPD said although a suspect was arrested, the investigation still is ongoing.

One student is confirmed to have been shot. The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center with "life-threatening injuries."

Once reunification begins, students will be released one classroom at a time to the auditorium, where families can sign them out. If a student is 18, they will be allowed to leave as long as they check out. Transportation plan details are to come from SPD.

One parent standing outside the school spoke to KING 5 and said he was receiving texts from his son, who was inside a classroom and unharmed.