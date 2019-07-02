SNOHOMISH, Wash. — With the second round of snow in one week on the way, Western Washington begins to meltdown.

"We already had a line out the door by 7:15 this morning of people looking to buy things," said Catharine Ellis, of McDaniel's hardware in Snohomish.

By 11 a.m. Thursday, the store had already burned through 20 pallets of rock salt and two truckloads of liquid deicer.

"It has been hard to find this stuff," Rob Osborne said as he grabbed two of the last three gallons of deicer. "I went to four places yesterday."

"It's been insane," said store owner Brad McDaniel.

McDaniel said supplies are running so low because shipments were delayed earlier in the week due to Monday's storm.

People who are stocking up now are buying in bulk, as more snowy weather is on the horizon.

"I came for salt and they didn't have any. They sold out in the first hour this morning, so we bought a sled, instead. If you can't salt, sled," said Allison Myers, a Snohomish mother of two.

While additional shipments are making their way to area stores, some, like Mike Bongi, couldn't wait.

Bongi went into flamethrower mode, buying a propane torch to melt the three inches of ice on his driveway.

"We hope we don't melt the asphalt," he said. "I'm going to extremes this year."

In Snohomish County alone, road crews have already dumped 3,300 tons of sand and salt on the roads. Another 600 tons are on the way for the coming storm.

Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman said, “We ask our residents to help keep 911 lines open for emergencies. If there’s no immediate threat to life or property, community members can call the non-emergency line at 425-407-3999. That allows dispatchers to direct calls to the right resources.”

