After a rare meeting with a high-ranking North Korean official, President Trump said Friday he has rescheduled a June 12 summit in Singapore with Kim Jong Un as part of a long-term effort to try and end the latter's nuclear weapons programs.

While hailing the promise of an unprecedented summit, Trump also sought to tamp down expectations by saying that "we're not going to go sign something" at the Singapore meeting. Instead, he said, "the process will begin” on an agreement to have Kim eliminate the nuclear weapons that have generated global tensions for years.

“I think it’s a getting-to-know-you meeting, plus," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Little more than a week after he had canceled the June 12 meeting amid criticism from Kim Jong Un, Trump spoke warmly about the North Koreans after receiving a letter from Kim concerning the prospects of an historic summit between nuclear-armed leaders.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly walks with North Korean Kim Yong Chol to the White House on June 1, 2018 in Washington,DC.

SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

North Korea wants the United States and allies to remove economic sanctions that are crippling their economy; Trump said "I look forward to the day when I can take the sanctions off North Korea," but did not commit to such a step. He said additional sanctions are ready, but he will not apply them unless "the talks break down."

This summit would be the first time a U.S. President sits down with a North Korean leader, face-to-face, and there's still a lot of skepticism over whether this summit can result in a compromise.

“I think the skepticism is even higher,” said Cheryl Lee, a former Shoreline City Council member and attorney who’s active in the local Korean American community.

Lee recalls the hope and expectation around the historic summit between North and South Korea in late April, a meeting filled with promise that seemed to pave the way for another historic meeting with the U.S.

“There was a lot of hope, because of course we want peace in the Korean Peninsula,” said Lee. Now people are saying, ‘great that it's back on again, but really what are they going to be able to accomplish,” said of the June 12 summit with President Trump, a meeting abruptly canceled last week before being rescheduled on Friday.

“We, the U.S., know what we want, and that's a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” said Lee. “In terms of what is it that the North Korean leader is willing to give up, I don't think we fully know.”

Washington Congressman Adam Smith, the ranking Democratic on the House Armed Services Committee, agree it’s unlikely Kim Jong Un agrees to give up all nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

While he believes dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea is a positive step, he says the real test will be what happens following the summit.

“What does a realistic compromise look like, and that's what I think is very unclear at this point,” said Smith.

Rep. Smith says his number one policy goal remains containing the threat of North Korea and preventing a devastating conflict.

“Ultimately, the big concern for me is we maintain a credible deterrent to NK taking military action. By maintaining a credible deterrent, that stops NK from acting and hopefully stops a war from happening on the Korean Peninsula,” he said.

A conflict that all parties want to avoid; no one more than those closest and connected to the region.

“It’s my motherland and hometown for family and friends, I hope we can work towards peace,” said Lee. “Given what’s transpired over the last three weeks, you wonder is it really going to happen, but my hope is the two leaders can truly come together and really put all their cards on the table.”

