Body of missing hiker found in North Cascades

Thomas Simonseth, 66, left his Mount Vernon home in May to go on a day hike up the Hidden Lake Trail and never returned.

INYO COUNTY, Calif. — The body of a hiker who went missing this spring in the Hidden Lakes Trail area of Skagit County was found Thursday, according to the Skagit County Sheriff's Office.

The body believed to be that of Thomas Simonseth, 66, was found by searchers at about 8:23 a.m. Thursday. His body was recovered with help from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Helicopter Team.

Simonseth left his home in Mount Vernon on May 22 to take a day hike up the Hidden Lake Trail. He was expected back that evening, but never returned.

Simonseth was an experienced hiker, according to Mike Woodmansee, one of Simonseth's hiking friends who spoke to KING 5 in May when search efforts began.

They took on the Hidden Lake Trail in October of last year, but in winter and spring the trail can become more dangerous with snow cover.