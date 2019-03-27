One of the most beautiful drives in the state will soon be open now that WSDOT crews have begun clearing the State Route 20 in the northern Cascades.

The route, sometimes called the North Cascades Highway, is usually closed during the winter due to snow and avalanche danger.

Crews will clear 37 miles of roadway of snow between the Skagit and Methow valleys, make repairs and remove trees. WSDOT expects that crews will meet between Rainy and Washington passes within four to six weeks, depending on the snow.

Last year it took seven weeks for the highway to be cleared. However, WSDOT found there was less snow than last year when they checked the passes this March 18.

Check the progress here.

Once the highway is open again, here are a few great hikes to check out:

Sauk Mountain: On a clear day you can see all the way to the San Juan Islands on this very steep but rewarding hike. Plus, there's plenty of wildflowers.

Ross Lake: Brilliant blue water, miles of forest hiking trails and floating cabins for rent... what more could you want?

Diablo Lake: You might see a scampering pika at the lookout over Ross Lake's stunning neighbor, or on one of the many beautiful trails

