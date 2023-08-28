Iconic North Bend cafe featured in Twin Peaks gets a new sign thanks to fans

Twede's Cafe has gotten a new sign, funded by fans, with a neon RR - nodding to the restaurant's starring role in Twin Peaks.

NORTH BEND, Wash. — A VHS tape rolling on a little TV inside Twede’s Cafe takes us back to the '90s when the show Twin Peaks put North Bend on the map.

Now, 30-plus years later fans from all over make a stop and order a meal inside Twede’s Café, known to the world as the Double R Diner.



“I had never seen anything like that, it was like living in black and white and suddenly seeing the world in color,” said Diana Stavraulakis a long-time fan from Pittsburgh.

“I think that the people that we connect with through this community, we have a special bond, there is something about this that draws us all in,” she continued.



The restaurant is historic in its own rights, first opened in the 1940s, and then just a few months before COVID, new, young owners took the helm: Rachel Bennet, a midwife, and her husband Max Spear a Ph.D. of Philosophy.



“It started out just kind of as a fun fantasy that we talked about,” Bennet said.

“It was like a joke at first,” Spears said. “Could we do it, could we afford it, does the business make money?”



The diner survived COVID because of the loyal viewers – and tonight those same people are giving the diner an upgrade.

“Yeah so in the show, the dinner is called the Double R Diner. This is really making it officially the Double R Dinner, aka the Twede's Café,” Bennett said.

Adding those two letters wasn’t as easy as it sounds – they were recreated from scratch – all funded by a fan base that raised nearly 30 thousand dollars in just a few months’ time.



“As part of this project we had to get approval from the historic foundation because it is a historic landmark and to make any major changes. You have to get approval from the historic committee,”