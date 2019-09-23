NORTH BEND, Wash. — Over a thousand residents in eastern King County will be able to receive free bottled water after the presence of E. coli was found in water samples during routine tests.

A boil water advisory has been declared for those who get their water from the Sallal system and those in the Wilderness Rim Association.

Residents in the impacted area are asked to bring their water to a full boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using it.

See a map of impacted areas below:

SALLAL WATER ASSOCIATION

It's recommended that residents use bottled water to drink, brush your teeth with and wash dishes with.

The Sallal Water Association has made arrangements with QFC to provide a free case of bottled water per day to Sallal members impacted by the boil water advisory. At checkout, let the cashier know that you are a Sallal member and they will put your case of water on Sallal's tab.

Sallal will continue to test water samples and are working closely with the Washington State Department of Health. Sallal has also flushed the water system and added chlorine to eliminate the bacteria.

It's not known what caused the contamination. E. coli and bacteria contamination can occur when increased runoff enters a drinking water source after heavy rains. It can also happen due to a break in the distribution system lines, damage during construction, or a faulty backflow assembly.

The bacteria was not detected in August testing. Samples collected on Sept. 11 showed positive E. coli tests in the water from the Riverpoint area.

An emergency meeting for board members will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. inside the Snoqualmie Casino Ballroom.