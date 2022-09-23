North Bend nurse begins a second career as a tattoo artist

Beverly Davidson's ultimate goal is to offer scar and trauma camouflage as a therapeutic service to those who have been injured or lost pigment to their skin.

NORTH BEND, Wash. — A local military veteran and nurse is turning her skills toward a unique field of work.

"I split my time between nursing and cosmetic tattoo now," said Beverly Davidson.

Davidson spent time as an aeromedical evacuation flight nurse in the Air Force and spent eleven years with the 446th aeromedical evacuation squadron and most recently was a chief nurse at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs. She retired from the service in June and continues to work as a nurse for Swedish in Issaquah.

Davidson says the parallels between nursing and her new endeavor as a cosmetic tattoo artist are more profound than they might appear.

“My original goal was to become a scar and trauma camouflage tattoo artist,” she said. However, in the last year, she says she has learned that "all cosmetic tattoo is helpful and meaningful."

A few of the people Davidson has met in her tattooing career so far include a man who got his spouse's fingerprint tattooed over his heart and a mother who got hearts for each of her children on her wrist.

“I thought people would come in and just want a butterfly or cute little things like that but that’s it hasn’t been the case,” Davidson said. Another customer did come to her for a butterfly tattoo representing new beginnings after experiencing trauma during their military career.

Davidson is continuing to build her skills as a cosmetic tattoo artist as she works toward her long-term goal of offering scar and trauma camouflage as a therapeutic service to those who have been injured or lost pigment to their skin through illness or injury. Cosmetic tattoo like eyebrow work and scalp micro-pigmentation are her current specialties after graduating from permanent cosmetics training in Oregon.

“Because of my Nurse instincts I’m compelled to really exhaust my medical training and will continue to build trauma and scar skills in the coming months,” said Davidson.

For now Davidson says she will continue to serve her community in an unexpected profession that she believes helps renew self-confidence, esteem, and worth.

“Creating Confidence by Intention” is the slogan that hangs on the door of Davidson’s new studio. Her one-room tattoo oasis hides inside of Twin Peaks Nutrion and Wellness Boutique in North Bend.