NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Sallal Water Association in North Bend is telling about 5,000 people in the service area to boil their water at least until October 1.

For the Riverbend Cafe and two other businesses, it means closing their doors until the water issue is resolved.

Owner Rich Maki spent Monday morning calling suppliers, informing them that the restaurant is temporarily closed.

"How long will a turnaround be? Am I going to be able to remain in business," asked Maki. That's what he's been thinking about ever since the health department told him to close on Friday.

"I am expecting anywhere from $35,000 to $40,000 that I am going to lose in sales," Maki said.

Sallal Water Association has been working to notify all of its members.

"The E. coli was found in one of our wells," said Ann Reed with the Board of Trustees for Sallal Water Association. She said it was found during a routine water test.

The boil water notice also means two Snoqualmie Valley School District campuses can't use their water fountains and bottled water is being made available.

The Sallal Water Association has also made arrangements with QFC to provide a free case of bottled water per day to Sallal members impacted by the boil water advisory.

"We still don’t know how it got into the well. The health department was guessing that maybe it was the heavy rains we had," Reed said. "We didn’t have any rains over the Summer, and so the ground was just like a sponge, just sucked it right up and took the E. coli with it."

Maki is just waiting to be given the green light so he and his employees can get back to work.

"A lot of these people have families. The mothers and fathers that rely on the business to provide their income, they are the ones that are really impacted. I told them to file for unemployment," Maki said. "It is like what are we going to do. I'm trying to work my way through this."

Sallal Water Association is holding an emergency meeting for its members on Wednesday from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Snoqualmie Casino Ballroom.

"How do we stop this from happening again? I know it is not intentional on anybody’s part, but at the same time let's make sure we find a way that this doesn’t repeat itself" said Maki, who plans to attend the meeting.

If you pay a water bill to Sallal Water Association, they are instructing you to boil your water until further notice. The association continues to post updates on their Facebook page.