Normandy Park seeks to demolish community recreation center

The City of Normandy Park wants to demolish the rec center for an outdoor space and eventually rebuild.

NORMANDY PARK, Wash. — Some concerned residents in south King County are trying to save their community recreation center from being torn down.

The City of Normandy Park is considering a plan to demolish the building that has been in use for over 30 years.

City leaders said the structure is nearing the end of its life cycle.

The city wants to tear the building down and replace it with an outdoor space for now, and eventually apply for grants to build something new.

However, people in the community said thousands of residents use the recreation center for dozens of programs.

Some residents believe those programs will disappear if the building is demolished.

“That seems kind of counter-intuitive to flatten something and say, ‘OK, we'll rebuild later when we have the money and start all over again,’” said Melanie Sartin, with Melanie’s Dance Unlimited. “We have viable programs now. We just need to keep going.”

The Normandy Park City Council met Tuesday night and read over 200 comments from concerned residents.