Flooding displaces 6 people on Christmas near Bellingham

Ice near the mouth of the Nooksack River and King Tides led to the flooding, according to the sheriff's office.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Six people were rescued Sunday morning in Whatcom County after the Nooksack River flooded its banks and spilled into their homes.

The rescue happened in the Marietta area, which is northwest of Bellingham.

A combination of ice building up at the mouth of the Nooksack River and king tides led to flooding, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

Video from KING 5 viewer Charles Baggett shows the river covered in ice and flowing fast.

Tides in Bellingham rose to a 9.8 Sunday morning, which is the highest it’s been all month, according to tide charts.

Patrol deputies and members of the sheriff’s office Division of Emergency Management notified residents that they were recommended to evacuate.

A coordinated response rescued the residents as well as five dogs, the sheriff’s office said.

Two of the residents are sheltering with the Red Cross, and the other four residents are staying with friends or family. The dogs are kenneled with the Whatcom Humane Society.

Whatcom County authorities are expected to meet daily to monitor developments of future storm systems this week and prepare for potential impacts.

The next system is expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall Monday night through Wednesday morning. The Bellingham area could see another inch of rain, according to the KING 5 First Alert Weather team.