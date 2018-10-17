Nonprofit organizations are remembering Paul Allen as someone who was committed to making the world a better place.

Marty Hartman, the director of Mary's Place, said Allen helped in the early days when the shelter was struggling to meet the needs of homeless families.

"We were going to become homeless ourself, and we were losing our shelter and he offered space down here in the South Lake Union area," said Hartman. "He was the first to step up and respond and put milk on the table and food in the refrigerator."

She said over the decades, Allen continued to deliver.

'We are sitting in one of Paul's buildings right now. All of our administrative offices are here," said Hartman as she sat outside the location near Dexter Avenue N and Denny Way.

Allen's generosity can also be felt in Snohomish County, at Cocoon House, a place that provides shelter for homeless at-risk youth.

Joseph Alonzo, the nonprofit's CEO, said they wouldn't be where they are today without Allen.

"Paul Allen left his mark on our hearts with his long-time commitment to breaking the cycle of homelessness," said Alonzo.

At Mercy Housing Northwest, President Bill Rumpf has seen it too.

"It ended up being a grant of $30 million," said Rumpf.

Paul Allen offered that money for the Mount Baker Project.

"It will be 95 apartments with about half for homeless families," said Rumpf.

Inside the building, there will also be a family solution center to help keep people out of homelessness. Mary's Place will have a role in providing resources at the location which is scheduled to open in early 2020.

"We will be there in his legacy of love," said Hartman who calls Allen a 'Hometown Hero.'

