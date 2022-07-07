Homeless nonprofit finds new home in Aberdeen following 2018 fire

The charity Coastal Community Action Program had been displaced by a 2018 fire.

ABERDEEN, Wash. — A fire in 2018 forced the Coastal Community Action Program (CCAP) to find a new home.

“It may have been a blessing,” said Craig Dublanko, CEO of the nonprofit that helps the homeless and recently released from custody in Grays Harbor County.

CCAP is renovating the longtime abandoned Bank of America building in downtown Aberdeen, mostly with state and federal funding.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee toured the construction site Thursday.

“This is a place the state, I think, can learn some lessons from,” said Inslee, D-Washington.

The organization is already using existing office space and the homeless can get toiletries and housing vouchers at the drive-through window.

Eric Mix, who was recently released from jail, said the organization helped him find temporary housing and a job.