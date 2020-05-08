'None of us chose this hell:' Remembering fallen Bothell Officer Jonathan Shoop

Officer Jonathan Shoop was killed during what should've been a routine traffic stop in July. His family and friends honored Shoop at a service Tuesday.

BOTHELL, Wash. — Police call it "the worst of days" for law enforcement: a funeral for a fellow officer killed in the line of duty.

Navigating that on a regular day is difficult, but now a police memorial had to be planned during a pandemic.

Typically, thousands of law enforcement from across the country would have attended the memorial service for Bothell police officer Jonathan Shoop.

The number of people in the church was limited to just 200.

Among them were his two older brothers.

"I'm angry," said Evan Shoop. "None of us chose this hell. None of us. But we are living it."

Officer Shoop was killed in the crossfire during a traffic stop on July 13.

At 32, he had just begun the job of his dreams with the Bothell Police Department, foregoing a lucrative career at Amazon.

He took a 50% pay cut to join the force because he wanted to serve his community.

Jonathan's eldest brother, Jared, a Duvall firefighter, was there when he graduated from the police academy and recalled Jonathan's ever-present wit.

"Jonathan looked at me with disgust on his face and, paraphrasing, said, 'firefighting was work fit for a barnyard animal.'"

The sanctuary erupted with laughter.

It was that good humor, humility, and kindness that came to define Jonathan Shoop.

He never missed a Sunday meal with his mom and was preparing to propose to Rachel, the love of his life.

Soon they would start a family.

A bitter reality that makes his murder that much more unbearable.

"He was, plainly put, the future of our family," said Evan. "It was supposed to be his time to buy a home, to start a career, and to receive endless pressure from us brothers to have kids. What a massive, massive loss for us."

Due to coronavirus restrictions, all 200 attendees underwent a health check before entering the building.

Those in attendance also received face masks with Shoop's name and badge number, 119.

At one point during the service, Shoop's patrol supervisor, Sgt. Brett Bernard, called members of the Bothell Police Department to the stage as a tribute to the brother taken from them so soon.

"It may sound cliche', but this profession is a calling. Jonathan understood that more than most," said Bernard. "Watching him live his dream of becoming a police officer, I couldn't help but have a great sense of pride and excitement for him. Jonathan is and always will be part of our Bothell family. We will never forget the ultimate sacrifice he made in service to our community."

"He was always looking to do the right thing and make the people around him happy, but never wanted or needed recognition," said tearful Amazon friend, Jeff Kight. "Shoop was one of my closest friends, a brother and a hero. I will cherish all the moments we spent together. Rest in peace, Shoopie. I love you."

As the flag that covered his casket was folded and presented to his family, Jonathan Shoop received perhaps the biggest honor he could have wished for -- the highest praise from big brother Jared, who so looked up to his youngest sibling.