No swimming at Seattle's Golden Gardens after sewage spill

Parts of Bainbridge Island and the North Kitsap shoreline are also closed to water recreation, according to the Department of Ecology.

SEATTLE — Golden Gardens Park in Seattle is closed to swimming after sewage was released into the water from West Point Treatment Plant.

Portions of Bainbridge Island and North Kitsap shoreline are also closed to water activities. The public is advised to avoid contact with the area until further notice.

Contact with sewage-contaminated water can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses. Children and the elderly are especially vulnerable.

On Wednesday, Alki Beach was also shut down due to a sewage spill off of Bonair Drive Southwest.