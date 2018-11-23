The University of Washington band bus crashed Thursday evening as it was traveling to the Apple Cup in Pullman, according to a band member who was on board a bus behind the one that crashed.

The charter bus rolled over on eastbound Interstate 90 at milepost 146 near George, Wash. The band member who took a photo of the crash said the bus in front of him spun out of control and flipped into a ditch.

Of the 56 people on board the bus, about 20-25 band members were taken to local hospitals as a precaution, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant. The other students and staff were sent on the other charter buses to George Elementary School, where they will be checked out by medics.

None of the people on board were seriously injured, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

#Update: Again, No Serious Injuries. About 20-25 student (UW Band Members) transported to local hospitals as a precaution. The other students & staff were sent on the other charter buses to George Elementary school. They will also be checked out by medics. 56 total on the bus. pic.twitter.com/bTOtFcCo4U — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) November 23, 2018

A winter storm warning is in place for the Cascade Mountains through Saturday with a dusting to six inches expected between 2,500 and 3,000 feet of elevation.

The bus was traveling in "extremely icy conditions," according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney.

The Huskies will take on Washington State University for the Apple Cup in Pullman on Friday.

RELATED: Apple Cup 2018 guide: Cougars favored over Huskies for 1st time since 2006

© 2018 KING