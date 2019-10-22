PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video is from a 2017 story regarding the state canceling Cooke Aquaculture's fish farms lease in Port Angeles.

The Washington State Department of Ecology said no Atlantic salmon were released into the waters near Bainbridge Island when a Cooke Aquaculture pen with the fish started to sink.

On Sunday, a pen owned by Cooke Aquaculture started to sink near Fort Ward Park. The northern part of the pen began sinking underwater while the southern end of the pen remained afloat.

The Department of Ecology said the salmon were only in the southern part of the pen and therefore did not escape during the sinking.

Divers found a dime-sized hole in one of the pontoons that were sinking.

A crane was brought in to keep the northern part of the pen from sinking.

Crews are currently working on fixing the pontoon and it is expected to be fixed by Tuesday night.

No word what caused the hole in the pen at the Bainbridge Island location.

Initial reports of the sinking caused a stir among conservation groups.

In 2017, a damaged pen from Cooke Aquaculture caused 250,000 non-native Atlantic salmon to be released into the Salish Sea.

A report that found Cooke violated its water quality permit leading up to and during the net pen collapse near Cypress Island.

“This investigation confirms Cooke Aquaculture was negligent in operating its net pen,” Ecology Director Maia Bellon said in a statement in 2017. “What’s even worse is that Cooke absolutely could have – and should have – prevented this incident.”

Cooke agreed to pay a $332,000 fine for the negligent release of the salmon.

As a result of the release and investigation, Washington state’s Commissioner of Public Lands terminated Cooke Aquaculture’s lease at the company’s Cypress Island net pen facility.

