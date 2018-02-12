Though snowpack in the mountains increased through November, it remains low for this time of year.

Snowpack is well below normal throughout the region, according to data from the National Water and Climate Center.

Greg Whittaker, owner of Mountain to Sound Outfitters, says this time last year there were more people coming in for repair services.

"We're doing great numbers similar to last year," he said. "However, last year at this time everyone was skiing..."

The ski resorts at Stevens Pass, Mount Baker and Snoqualmie Pass remain closed due to the lack of snowfall. Four chairlifts were open at Crystal Mountain Dec. 2 thanks to snowmaking machines.

Whittaker says there's no reason to panic.

"We all understand there is global climate shift occurring and this is an industry that has to be aware of that," he said. "We're going to do what we can to help bring consciousness to that as well as support the people that do ski, because skiing will continue into the future."

Taking forecasts with a grain of salt, Whittaker reminds people that snow will eventually come to the Pacific Northwest.

