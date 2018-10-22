Investigators say there is no evidence that points to misconduct by Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett.

The Bothell Police Department investigated allegations against Chief Mylett and concluded that "there was no probable cause to show that Mr. Mylett committed any crime."

"In addition, there was no substantiated evidence to prove there was ever any contact between the complainant and Mr. Mylett," Bothell PD wrote in a statement.

Chief Mylett was placed on paid administrative leave in early August. A source with direct knowledge of the case told KING 5 Mylett was being accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

Mylett vehemently denied knowing who the woman is.

Investigators determined that while there was no probable cause to show Mylett committed a crime, there was probable cause to believe the complainant committed perjury, tampering with evidence, and making a false statement to a public servant.

The case was forwarded to the King County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Mylett was one of three members of the Bellevue Police Department under investigation for misconduct related to one woman.

Earlier this month, all charges against a former Bellevue officer were dropped. An investigation revealed "[the woman] fabricated evidence that [the officer] had contacted her in August." Prosecutors also cited prior false reporting by the woman, including rape allegations in 2009 and 2010 that she eventually admitted were not true.

In a stunning admission, the prosecutor wrote: "the result of [the woman's] fabrication was that law enforcement arrested" the officer for crimes he did not commit, prosecutors filed charges against him for crimes he did not commit, and he was held in custody for order violations he did not commit.

The officer collectively served 49 days behind bars.

