ABERDEEN, Washington — Grays Harbor Community Hospital (GHCH) and Harbor Medical Group (HMG) are making patients aware of a hacker attack that targeted patient information.

On June 15, the hospital said databases that held electronic medical records were blocked from use until a sum of money was paid. During the ransomware attack, the hospital said no patient information was compromised.

“At no time was patient care compromised and throughout the incident, GHCH and HMG continue to care for patients," the hospitals said in a notice to patients.

The organizations have recovered most of the information that was encrypted, but they haven't been able to fully recover all of the health information that was encrypted.

What is Ransomware? ATLANTA - For cities, states and public entities of just about any stripe, it's a hacking tool causing more and more headaches. Public officials across the country are increasingly coming face to face with "ransomware" Ransomware is a type of malicious software designed to block access to a computer system until a sum of money is paid.

However, certain parts of the electronic medical record remain encrypted and inaccessible by GHCH and HMG.

The health information that was impacted by the ransomware may have included a patient's full name, date of birth, social security number, phone number, home address, insurance, and medical record information, including diagnosis and treatment.

GHCH and HMG have established a dedicated call center for patients with questions. You can give them a call at 1-833-762-0219 Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.