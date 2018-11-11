No injuries were reported in a Seattle lumber yard fire that broke out Saturday night near the Lake Washington Ship Canal.

The fire started around 8:40 p.m. in the Gascoigne lumber yard on W. Ewing Street. Seattle Fire reported that crews saw flames 50-75 feet high when they first arrived. The fire impacted five structures, and two of the structures collapsed.

The fire impacted power service in the area, knocking out electricity to some residence halls at Seattle Pacific University campus. Some residents were forced to leave the buildings.

Fire crews spoke to the owner of the lumber company who told officials the contents were primarily lumber, Seattle Fire said in a tweet. The department Twitter also encouraged people in the area to keep windows and doors closed to avoid smoke exposure.

Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said, "thank you to Seattle Police, Seattle City Light, and our partner fire agencies in King County for helping to keep the Seattle community safe."

Seattle fire crews worked through Saturday night to fully extinguish the fire. The cause is under investigation.

Crews still fighting fire in Queen Anne. Building owner of lumber company arrived on scene and confirmed the structure contents is primarily lumber. If you see smoke in the area, close windows and doors to avoid exposure. pic.twitter.com/IKNIOUKluw — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) November 11, 2018

Video from the scene. Crews reported seeing flames 50 to 75-feet high on arrival. pic.twitter.com/ILnBqEXKaS — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) November 11, 2018

