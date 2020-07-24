Massive fire on Everett waterfront not caused by criminal activity

Investigators do not believe any criminal activity was associated with the cause of a massive fire that destroyed buildings near the Everett marina on July 16.

EVERETT, Wash. — Investigators announced Friday they do not believe there was any criminal activity associated with a fire that destroyed an unfinished apartment building near the Everett Marina on July 16.

"Although the fire is still under investigation, and there is work to be completed to bring all of the pieces together, preliminary findings do not suggest there is any criminal activity associated with the fire cause," the Everett Fire Department said in a statement Friday.

The scene has since been returned to the property owners following the preliminary investigation.

The department said the magnitude of the fire scene required extra personnel and resources to ensure a "proper and thorough" investigation. The Everett Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory Division are some of the agencies that assisted in the investigation.

The 4-alarm fire broke out at the Waterfront Place Apartments, located at 1300 West Marine View Drive. The embers from the debris spread to nearby homes in the community and neighbors helped protect each other's property.

The massive fire caused at least $25 million to $30 million in damages, according to the Everett Fire Department.

The department said the damage estimate was “very conservative,” adding the amount “does not take into account any damage to other property on W Marine View Dr. or the general area of 1400-1700 blocks of Grand Ave & Rucker Ave and any other surrounding areas affected.”

Two firefighters were injured battling the fire. They sustained minor burns and were treated at the hospital and released.