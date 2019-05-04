Editor's note: The above video is from a 2017 Seattle Art Fair exhibit featuring Kurt Cobain's paintings and writings.

Friday marks 25 years since Kurt Cobain died in an apparent suicide above a garage in Seattle.

The Nirvana singer-guitarist’s body was not found for three days.

In the month before, police confiscated ammunition and four guns from the singer after his wife, Courtney Love, had called authorities because she was afraid Cobain was contemplating suicide.

Speculation around Cobain’s death still resonates today. Last year, the Washington State Court of Appeals ruled police additional crime scene photos would not be released to the public. Seattle journalist Richard Lee pursued the release of 55 photos in an attempt to prove Cobain was murdered.

More Kurt Cobain scene photos released Seattle Police have released these previously unreleased photos of the scene of Kurt Cobain's death from April 1994, in anticipation of the 20th Anniversary of his suicide. The court ruled the photographs were exempt from Washington state’s Public Records Act and releasing the photos would “violate the Cobain family’s due process rights under the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution.”

Less than three years before Cobain’s death, Nirvana's iconic album "Nevermind" was released.

The album became a success in 1991 thanks to its first single, "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

In 1992, "Nevermind" replaced Michael Jackson's "Dangerous" at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Cobain was 27.