Communities are reacting in shock and sadness at the passing of rapper Nipsey Hussle after he was fatally shot outside his Los Angeles clothing store Sunday.

The rapper had an impact far and wide, touching artists like Adkia Bell.

"And I cried and I thought it was silly because I didn't really have a relationship with him I didn't know him but I still felt a loss."

Hussle was active in his community, making efforts to buy back property to stop gentrification in south LA and investing in businesses to provides jobs and opportunity for those rooted in the Crenshaw neighborhood.

"I feel like a lot of times our leaders are targeted and taken away from us, especially leaders like him that come from the streets that can touch other people like a lot of people can't and we need those desperately," said Bell.



Bell said he is grateful that he got a chance to meet Nipsey Hustle.

"I remember just being really nervous but at the same time I knew I just wanted to tell him how much his music inspired me."

Bell reached out to Nipsey's management team who arranged for them to meet at Nipsey's concert last year at the Showbox in SODO. It was there Bell gave him the portrait he painted.



"He loved it. I don’t think he was expecting me to give it to him. The look in his eyes was like are you going to give this to me. He was like that's what's up. He told me he liked my artwork and he told me not to quit so I plan to keep going," said Bell.

