The new NFL national anthem policy is stirring up a lot of passion, especially in Tacoma barbershops.

The revised policy mandates players and team personnel present on the sideline “shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.” However, it allows players to remain in the locker room if they choose.

People at Boe Irvin's barbershop on Wednesday were not fans of the new rule.

"If they're saying you can't take a knee and we want to take a knee, then I'm saying we need to quit, period," said Irvin. "We're tripping about this institution that pays people millions of dollars because we want to be a part of that. Well, if you want to be a part of something then you got to deal with what's going on or else don't do it."

Irvin's longtime high school girlfriend Kim Farrison was at the shop Wednesday and also weighed in.

"It comes down to the money and how many people could walk away from that? Can we really unify and walk away from that money? I don't know. I don't think there's enough Muhammad Alis and Jim Browns," said Farrison.

Kate McFadden, another barber at Irvin's shop, said it's a freedom of speech issue.

"I just think it's taking away their given right as an American to kneel," said McFadden. "I think what that's going to do is it's going to leave a lot more people in the locker room."

At Buzzards, another barbershop in Tacoma, Chris McQueen, a veteran, weighed in.

"Bottom line, in my opinion, is big money corporations run these things. Every stadium in this country is named after a corporation. If they're not getting their money, if their athletes are sitting down in protest of anything, they're not going to put up with it. They're going to fine you and take money away from you and not let you get your point across. Big business does that in general."

For McQueen, the discussion should be about freedom.

"These guys are going out there and fighting for an opinion to be heard and then at the same time you want to take that away from them, and it's like what's the freedom there? I think if you ask those players, they're all proud Americans. They came up through our education [system] as American citizens. They're proud to be American citizens. They're proud to play for the NFL, which is an American sport."

