BELLEVUE, Wash — The King County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating why a Bellevue home caught fire twice in just over a 12-hour period.

Just after noon on Sept. 25, crews responded to a fire inside a home in the 7900 block of 128th Place Southwest.

Bellevue fire marshal Ken Carlson said the fire appears to have started on an exterior deck that extended into the attic.

Fire crews left the scene when they were satisfied that the fire had been knocked out.

Investigators returned to the home around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday just to make sure nothing had rekindled. At that check, they found nothing alarming, Carlson said.

Neighbors called 911 just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday to report flames at the home for the second time.

The house has been deemed a total loss and investigators are trying to determine how the second fire ignited.

The family was able to escape the flames the first time around. One cat perished in the flames, and three other pets made it out safely. The family was not in the home when the second fire blazed.

Fire departments in Mercer Island, Bellevue and Renton responded to the scene.

The first fire at the home, just after noon on Wednesday.

KING

The Newcastle home after the second fire.

KING