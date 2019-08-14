SEATTLE — "Exhausting, anxiety inducing and absolutely fantastic" is how foster dad Alex describes caring for three of the five kittens found dumped on I-90 this July.

Seattle Humane went live on Facebook on August 13 to show the kittens receiving their initial assessments, which is their intake process. This process includes weighing, an oral deworming, flee prevention treatment, first round of vaccines, and a physical exam. They make sure everything looks right and give them a microchip to prepare them for adoption when they are about eight weeks old.

The three kittens Alex is caring for are named Butch, Patch, and Coco. Their siblings Moolissa and Millhouse are in a separate foster home but joined the live stream audience.

Neonatal kittens have a 50/50 chance of surviving without their mothers, but with the help of the foster homes, all five of the kittens are fortunately doing much better.

Kittens usually practice latching on to their mother’s nipples naturally so they had to get the orphaned kittens to latch on to bottle nipples which took several tries.

“Especially when they’re itty-bitty and they still had their eyes closed, you have to feed them every two hours and that includes at night,” said Alex. “So you have to get up at two in the morning to feed the babies.”

They had to stay up for at least 30 minutes, making sure the kittens latched. Once they start latching and suckling, it was a magical sight.

When the kittens were first, they weighed about 5 ounces. After being cared for, they now weigh about a pound each.

Alex said the kittens are all super sweet and cuddly and each developing their own personalities.

Patch is the most lap kitten, meaning he likes to be cuddled with the most. Coco is the most independent. She still likes to cuddle but is quieter about it when she wants affection. According to Alex, she’ll sit there and stare at you for a little bit.

The kittens also all like to perch on shoulders.

Alex said that he wants the kittens to know that they are loved and not alone.

“I’m not a cat mom and I’m never going to be a cat mom because I’m not a cat,” said Alex. “But I’m going to do my best to make sure they’re good and they all survive.”

