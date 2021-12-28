New Year's at the Needle returns with a bang, combining fireworks and augmented reality

To get the full effect of the combined firework-special effects show, watch it live on KING 5 or KONG, or stream on KING5.com or the KING 5 mobile app.

SEATTLE — T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle is gearing up to ring in 2022 in a whole new way.

Fireworks are back — with a twist. Audiences will have the opportunity to witness the first-ever firework-augmented reality show broadcast live on KING 5, KONG, KING5.com or the KING 5 mobile app.

Due to COVID-19, crowds won't be allowed to gather at the Seattle Center to watch the show. But that's OK, the special effects can only be seen on TV or streaming online.

KING 5 Evening’s Kim Holcomb, Jim Dever, Angela Poe Russell and Saint Bryan will host the show from T-Mobile Park.

The Space Needle is partnering with Bellevue-based Lightspeed Design to create the animation for the show. The fireworks show, designed by Alberto Navarro, is produced by global fireworks experts Pyro Spectaculars, and the live lighting effects are designed by Illuminate Production Services.

On the broadcast, viewers will get to see exclusive special effects, digital animation and visuals that will take the firework show to an all-new dimension. The fireworks and light show spectacular will be choreographed to music simulcast on HITS 106.1.

The show will feature images of some of the most beloved Pacific Northwest symbols that will be recreated in the sky paired with special mixed reality effects synchronized to the pyrotechnics and lighting.

Check out the Space Needle's website for a list of watch party locations.

After the broadcast, the augmented fireworks show will be available for worldwide viewing at SpaceNeedle.com/NewYears and in part on KING 5's YouTube page.