Video released of gas station arson in Sequim prior to crash involving WSP officer

David Johnson, the man who later crashed a stolen vehicle into a Washington State Patrol vehicle, is seen lighting a gas pump on fire.

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — The Clallam Sheriff’s Department released video Tuesday of an arson incident involving a man who stole a truck and crashed into a Washington State Patrol vehicle, sending a Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer to the hospital with serious injuries.

The incident happened June 2 at the gas pumps outside Longhouse Market and Deli in Sequim. The suspect, David Johnson, is seen on surveillance video spraying gasoline on a van, pumps, and witnesses before setting fire to the gas.

An employee, identified as Daniel Weaver, confronts Johnson before shutting off the gas pump valves. Weaver is also seen grabbing a fire extinguisher and trying to put the fire out.

As that is occurring, Johnson is seen going back into the fire before stealing a truck and driving off.

Johnson drove east on Highway 101, crossing into Jefferson County, and eventually crashed into a WSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer near Discovery Bay.

Witnesses reported seeing the stolen F-350 driving erratically on the highway, including passing vehicles in a no-passing zone, before leaving the roadway and slamming into the back of the fully-marked patrol vehicle.

The officer, identified as 55-year-old Alfred Alderson, was conducting a traffic stop when the crash happened. He was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries. He has since been released to recover at home.