Video released of gas station arson in Sequim prior to crash involving WSP officer

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — The Clallam Sheriff’s Department released video Tuesday of an arson incident involving a man who stole a truck and crashed into a Washington State Patrol vehicle, sending a Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer to the hospital with serious injuries.
The incident happened June 2 at the gas pumps outside Longhouse Market and Deli in Sequim. The suspect, David Johnson, is seen on surveillance video spraying gasoline on a van, pumps, and witnesses before setting fire to the gas.
An employee, identified as Daniel Weaver, confronts Johnson before shutting off the gas pump valves. Weaver is also seen grabbing a fire extinguisher and trying to put the fire out.
As that is occurring, Johnson is seen going back into the fire before stealing a truck and driving off.
Johnson drove east on Highway 101, crossing into Jefferson County, and eventually crashed into a WSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer near Discovery Bay.
Witnesses reported seeing the stolen F-350 driving erratically on the highway, including passing vehicles in a no-passing zone, before leaving the roadway and slamming into the back of the fully-marked patrol vehicle.
The officer, identified as 55-year-old Alfred Alderson, was conducting a traffic stop when the crash happened. He was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries. He has since been released to recover at home.
Johnson was booked into the Clallam County Jail where his bail was set at $1 million. He was booked on multiple charges including first-degree arson, first-degree robbery, and second-degree assault.