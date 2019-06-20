SEATTLE —

The first of 152 new light rail vehicles has arrived at Sound Transit's Link Operations and Maintenance Facility in Seattle.

Each of the new vehicles seat 74 people. They also have more bike racks, larger windows and more seats with space to stow luggage.

The new vehicles are manufactured in Sacramento, CA and will more than triple Sound Transit's current fleet size of 62 vehicles in service.

The arrival of the first vehicle marks the start of regular deliveries of one to three vehicles per month through 2024.

Sound Transit assures riders that the new cars will undergo extensive testing and commissioning before entering revenue service.

The first of the new cars is expected to enter service early next year.

"The new vehicles are a reminder that we're about to enter a period of major system expansion," said Redmond Mayor and Sound Transit Board Chair John Marchione. "Between 2021 and 2024, Link will grow from 22 miles of light rail lines to more than 50 miles, allowing people an option to get to their destinations without sitting in traffic congestion."

All 152 cars are expected to be delivered by 2024.