Tacoma’s Old City Hall could have new owners by the end of the year with plans to renovate the 125-year-old landmark.

The City of Tacoma currently owns the building. But on Tuesday, the city picked developers Surge Tacoma to take over ownership and head up renovations.

Surge Tacoma proposed using the space for retail, office space, apartments, and restaurants. The building has sat empty for more than a decade. The clock in the tower that used to dominate the city’s skyline hasn’t worked in years.

The brick building opened in 1893 and housed the Mayor’s office, council chambers, and the Tacoma library. The city moved to another facility in the 1950s as other businesses moved in.

Then the City of Tacoma purchased the property in 2015 to ensure it wouldn’t deteriorate or be demolished.

“Saving this building is really critical to preserving the identity of what makes Tacoma, Tacoma,” said city Historic Preservation Officer Reuben McKnight.

According to a city spokesperson, negotiations to transfer control of the property to Surge Tacoma should happen by the end of this year.

© 2018 KING