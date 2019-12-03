Seattle Police released new images of a man suspected of taking more than $600 from Girl Scouts at a QFC.

The girls were selling cookies outside the QFC on Roosevelt Way Northeast on March 3. They said a man ran up, grabbed their money bin, and ran off toward Northgate Way.

Photos from a security camera were released by North Precinct detectives.

Seattle Police Dept.

“Why would you rip off a moneyed organization with thousands of members trained in mechanical engineering, cyber security investigations and archery?” the Seattle Police Department asked in their blog post.

If you recognize the man, contact detectives at 206-684-5735.

“[Contact us] before, hypothetically, a small, highly-mobile team of Girl Scout armed with bows, poison-tipped arrows, and a Terminator-like unflinching dedication to relentlessly pursue their target do,” Seattle Police said.

