Editor’s note: The video above is from a public hearing in February about the Restricted Parking Zone in the West Seattle Junction.

There will soon be new restrictions on how long you can park on some streets in the West Seattle Junction.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is moving forward with plans to install a new Restricted Parking Zone (RPZ) 35 along California Avenue SW and the surrounding residential streets. The change limits long-term parking in the area to two-hours from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday – Saturday.

An outline of the new Restricted Parking Zone (RPZ) coming to the West Seattle Junction in fall 2019.

Seattle Department of Transportation

Residents living within the designated area will be able to purchase an RPZ 35 permit that allows unrestricted parking.

Permits cost $65 per vehicle for a two-year cycle. One hang-tag guest permit is available per household. A $10 low-income permit is also available.

SDOT will be installing RPZ 35 signs by the fall of 2019.

The department said they made the decision after numerous parking and access studies and receiving feedback about on-street parking in the area. Community members asked the city to consider more parking restrictions in 2017.

