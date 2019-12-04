Mukilteo's waterfront is in the midst of major change. The first walls are going up for the new Multimodal Ferry Terminal.

The Washington State Ferry system is replacing the 62-year-old ferry terminal with a new terminal, one-third of a mile away.

The new terminal's design takes into account projected growth in ferry ridership and is intended to reduce congestion. There's also a plan for an overhead bridge for walk-on ferry passengers.

Mukilteo's new ferry terminal is slated to open in Fall 2020.