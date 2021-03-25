New memorial honors Washington Trooper Justin Shaffer killed last year in the line of duty

The suspect who struck and killed Washington State Patrol Trooper Justin Schaffer one year ago is accused of hitting him on purpose.

One year after Washington State Patrol Trooper Justin Schaffer died in the line of duty, the community gathered to honor him.

Schaffer was killed March 24, 2020 on I-5 in Chehalis. Investigators said a man being chased by police, William Thompson, ran over and killed Schaffer.

Schaffer was trying to stop the man’s car and prosecutors said the driver intentionally hit the 28-year-old trooper.

On the anniversary of his death, Schaffer’s co-workers unveiled a memorial with his name and photograph. Private donations paid for the memorial site, adjacent to the WSP’s Lewis County headquarters.

“It’s a place for the family to come, detachment members, anyone who visits this office to see the sacrifice that was committed,” said WSP Chief John Batiste.

Schaffer, who graduated from Adna High School and Centralia College, was also the son of former Chehalis Police Chief Glenn Schaffer.