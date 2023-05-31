New life could come to the old Arlington High School

The Boys and Girls Club of Snohomish County is considering leasing the old Arlington High School to turn it into a community center for families in the city.

ARLINGTON, Wash. — The old Arlington High School was built in 1936.

It closed as a public school 20 years ago, but kids could soon be walking its halls once again.

It's a building stuck in time. Murals cover the walls dating from the Depression era to the Disco era.

"It's really a jewel of this community," says Arlington School District Spokesman Gary Sabol.

That jewel has lost its luster at 87 years old.

It's largely unused right now and community groups have told the district they want it to be part of this city once again.

"I think it's something that will be kind of a magnet for the kids and others in the community," says Sabol. "It has so much history, I think it will be a real gem for our community."

The Boys and Girls Club of Snohomish County is now studying whether it will lease the building from the school district.

The size of the structure and the amenities inside make it very attractive. After-school programs could be held there, which would help working parents. Food programs could feed the needy.

The spacious auditorium could be home to a theater program. A teen center or adult learning program could flourish, as well.

The old school is so big, it might be able to house all of those possibilities.

The building is already home to Kids' Kloset -- a nonprofit that provides free clothing to low-income children.

Co-founder Kimberly Meno believes the addition of a Boys and Girls Club in the very same building, located in the center of town, would make it a magnet for families in need.

"Having a space like this that's just sitting unused, I believe it would pull Arlington together," says Meno.

But the place is in desperate need of renovation -- a project that will cost millions.

Still, many see this as a golden opportunity.

"The sky is the limit for this building and a lot of the Boys and Girls Club programs," says Sabol.