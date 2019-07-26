Washington state will start cracking down on license fraud on Sunday.

By law, new Washington residents have 30 days to get a state driver’s license and register any vehicles after declaring residency. Residents could be fined more than $1,500 for failing to renew or update their registration under a new law that takes effect on July 28, 2019.

The Washington Legislature found counties that border other states and Canada have a problem with residents evading taxes and fees by not registering their vehicle in the state.

A 2007 Washington State University study found the Department of Revenue lost $80 million over the previous five years due to this type of fraud. The study also found there were about 20,000 vehicles illegally registered in Oregon to residents of Clark County, Washington.

