King County Metro launched a new pilot project Tuesday morning. Commuters can now test out an on-demand shuttle service between transit hubs.

The "Ride2 Park & Ride" mobile app is available to an estimated 44,000 people living near the Eastgate Park-and-Ride.

Ride 2 Eastgate will pick up nearby residents in a 2-3 mile area around the park-and-ride, in the Factoria, Lake Hills, Somerset, and Lakemont neighborhoods.

Passengers get to test out the app free for the project's first few months. The cost to ride the shuttle will then match a standard Metro bus ride. Riders will pay with their ORCA card.

Service is available weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. and from 4 to 8 p.m.

The county will roll out service to other hubs over the next several months.

