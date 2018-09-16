The final piece of the Lewis Army Museum, located on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, is open to the public.

The 'Hall of Valor' depicts the combat history of soldiers deployed from JBLM over the past 100 years, beginning with the deployment of Washington troops to the Philippine-American War to the Iraq war.

"It's important we tell those stories of their time here at the installation and their deployment and service in combat," said Museum Director Erik Flint.

The grand opening celebration of the exhibit is the culmination of a four-year, $3 million renovation of the museum. The latest addition features interactive maps, touch-screens, and dioramas that give visitors an idea of what life was like as a soldier during those deployments.

The museum is free and open to the public Wednesdays through Sunday. The public can park at JBLM's visitor center and be escorted to the museum, instead of going through one of the gates.

