Walk-on passengers are now using a new ferry terminal at Seattle's Colman Dock. The first completed area of the terminal opened Sunday.

Colman Dock is the biggest ferry terminal in Washington state, serving passengers from Seattle to Bainbridge Island and Bremerton.

These are the changes walk-on passengers should know about accessing the new terminal, according to WSDOT:

Stairs on Alaskan Way near Columbia Street connecting the street to the terminal level. A pedestrian bridge between Colman Dock and the Marion Street Bridge on a new route along Columbia Street and Western Avenue. Stairs at the southwest corner of the dock near the new passenger-only ferry facility at Pier 50. ADA access will remain at the existing elevators on Alaskan Way until construction of the new elevators near the Pier 50 passenger-only terminal is complete.

The changes don't affect drivers or bicyclists boarding a Washington State Ferry.

RELATED: What drivers need to know in the final stages of Seattle's viaduct demolition

A new enclosed walkway connects the temporary Marion Street Bridge to the terminal. At high-traffic times, walk-on passengers will line up in the new walkway with separate areas for the two routes.

The new ferry terminal includes a staffed ticket booth and self-serve kiosks. Passengers can save time in line by purchasing tickets online ahead of time.

RELATED: Big changes coming to Seattle's Colman Dock ferry terminal

The previous terminal was deemed "seismically vulnerable" and will be demolished.

RELATED: Warning about ferry line cheaters after line-cutting incident at Fauntleroy dock