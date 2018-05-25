The attorney for the former Puyallup nurse who was arrested for assault after two patients tested positive for Hepatitis C says new evidence shows his client does not have the virus and did not knowingly spread it.

When Cora Weberg was arrested, Puyallup police conducted an "invasive" search warrant to gather a sample of her blood, says attorney Bryan Hershman.

"You would think something prudent would have been done with that blood...That blood was put on a shelf, put in a desk," said Hershman. "It's now a ruined sample."

"Yes, we did send her out for a new blood test. The blood test concluded 'undetective' for Hepatitis C virus. I don't have that yet in writing, but I know I have it from the lab," said Hershman. "That means she does not have Hep C."

Hershman says that Weberg did test positive for an antibody. "Just because you have the antibody does not mean you have Hepatitis C," added Hershman. "Over 5 percent of the population walks around with this antibody. There is no issue; they haven't even been exposed to Hep C."

Hershman says Weberg also had donated blood six times since 2003-2013. Her blood was tested for Hepatitis C and the antibody each time, and she tested negative.

Weberg, who worked in the emergency room at Good Samaritan Hospital, has claimed she does not believe she carries the virus.

"I want everyone to know that I never intentionally or unintentionally stuck anyone with a needle with which I previously stuck myself. Out of all of the allegations against me, this is the most awful and it is the allegation that I deny the most," said Weberg in early May.

Weberg, 31, said she was never been advised she might have Hepatitis C until the after the investigation started.

"In fact, as of this very moment, I do not believe that I am a contagious carrier of Hepatitis C," said Weberg.

Weberg said she was first contacted by the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department asking for her help in the case. Weberg said she voluntarily took two blood tests -- one that came back negative for Hepatitis C and a second that she said was inconclusive and inconsistent with the first test.

"Apparently there is a very low level of a pathogen in my blood that can constitute Hepatitis C but not at the low levels that are found in my blood," said Weberg.

She added that she's been told by practitioners that a percentage of the population can carry the same pathogen and not be considered carriers of Hepatitis C.

© 2018 KING