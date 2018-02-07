There are some big changes at Washington state’s largest ferry terminal.

On July 1, the drive-on entrance to Seattle's Colman Dock moved six blocks south to South Jackson Street and Alaskan Way South. The changes come as workers rebuilt the dock and passenger terminal building.

“That new entrance actually will be beneficial because it holds more cars and it takes traffic off of Alaskan Way,” said Washington State Ferries spokesperson Broch Bender. Bender said between the new entrance has room for 50-60 more vehicles than the previous entrance.

Washington State Ferries says all drivers including medical priority, motorcycles, and vanpools should now use the South Jackson Street entrance. There is no change for walk-on ferry riders or bicycles.

The Marion Street pedestrian bridge will remain open.

WSF says anyone being dropped off or picked up at the dock, and are not intending to drive onto the ferry, will continue to enter from Madison Street and exit at Yesler Way.

The changes will remain in effect until early 2023 while the dock and passenger terminal are rebuilt.

WSF shared the following tips for driving onto the ferry at Colman Dock:

There is a lot of congestion along the busy Seattle waterfront. Check traffic conditions before leaving, and be prepared to add up to 60 minutes of additional travel time to get to the dock. You can get information about current conditions on the Seattle/Bainbridge Island and Seattle/Bremerton routes on Twitter ( @WSFerries ) or, sign up for route alerts by email or text

) or, sign up for route alerts by email or text Take an off-peak sailing. Fewer people drive onto a ferry before 3 p.m. or after 7 p.m.

Use northbound or southbound Alaskan Way S. to access the new S. Jackson Street entrance. There will be a traffic signal at the intersection

Tips for walk-ons:

Even if there is a long line inside the passenger terminal building, you do not need to arrive very early to ensure a seat aboard the ferry. Arriving five or ten minutes before your sailing is sufficient

Check VesselWatch to see if your boat is on time, consider buying your ticket online in advance

There is plenty of room on the Bremerton and Bainbridge Island ferries to accommodate between 1,500 and 2,500 passengers

The only time we approach full walk-on capacity is during major events such as a sports team playoff or series championship games

